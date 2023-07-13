See Belgium’s new armed forces HQ planned for Evere

The "Be Defence" consortium will build the new defence HQ under a contract costing some 499 million euros. The new defence headquarters will be opposite the new NATO Building in Brussels, partly on the site of the old NATO Building and partly on the current HQ of the Belgian armed forces.

"Be Defence" groups contractors BAM, Jan De Nul, Eiffage and Cegelec, the architect firms Assar Architects, ArtBuild and ANMA and the engineering firm VK Architects+Engineers. The total cost of €499 million includes the initial investment plus 2 years of maintenance. The consortium is responsible for the design, realisation and technical maintenance of the infrastructure.

Work is scheduled to start at the end of 2024. By the end of 2027, most of the building should be ready for use.