Cruise ship breaks away from moorings (VIDEO)

Images have emerged of the Norwegian Prima, an enormous cruise ship, which broke free of its moorings in the Port of Zeebrugge due to the gusty conditions. Amateur footage shows how the ship’s hawsers are ruptured and how two gangways end up in the water. Most of the ship’s guests were not on board when the incident happened on Saturday. Tugs were used to return the vessel to its moorings. Our video also includes archive images of the Norwegian Prima, a cruise ship that can accommodate over 3,000 passengers.