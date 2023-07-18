Brussels supermarkets obliged to donate unsold food to poverty organisations

In recent years, the number of people relying on food aid has risen, "so it is unacceptable that we are still throwing tonnes of food products away," says Alain Maron (Francophone green), Brussels minister of participatory democracy. Hence the decision to oblige the donation of unsold food to poverty organisations. The obligation will apply to all Brussels supermarkets with a surface area of more than 1,000 square metres from 2024 onwards.

It affects all food that is unsold one day before its expiry date. Supermarkets will have to sign an agreement with an organisation involved in food aid. Companies that reuse unsold food or resell it to private individuals will also be eligible as an alternative: "We are making every effort to reduce food waste" Minister Maron noted.