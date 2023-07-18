Geraardsbergen hopeful drinking of live fish can continue despite animal welfare ban

The Geraardsbergen festivities have been recognised as UNESCO World Heritage since 2010. Locals are eager to retain their traditions and say that this drinking of live fish swimming in a cup of wine symbolises new life.

Under the new Flemish Animal Welfare Codex, proposed by animal welfare minister Weyts, this is a custom that will no longer be allowed. "In today's Flanders, I think we should also be allowed to review certain traditions in function of animal welfare," Minister Weyts told newsmen. "In future animals can only be killed out of necessity and no longer for the fun of it or because it is part of a tradition. That is why we have to discuss matters with people who still organise such practices."

Defining its position

In Geraardsbergen, they have not yet been contacted by the animal welfare department. "We haven't seen any texts yet," says alderman for animal welfare Stephan De Prez (liberal/Open VLD). "So it is still too early to give a definitive answer."

In the past, animal rights’ organisation Gaia filed a lawsuit against the drinking of live fish, but the courts ruled against it. "Each time we were vindicated," says Stephan De Prez. "We are going to revisit the ruling made at that time and see what arguments we can still use. Only then will we adopt a position."