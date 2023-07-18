Mother and child found dead in Leuven, husband takes his own life
The body of a man suspected of killing his wife and child has been found. The suspect committed suicide. Earlier the body of a woman and a child were found at a property on Leuven’s old market square.
The body of the suspect was found near the Bokrijk heritage site in Limburg Province. The suspect is believed to have killed his wife and child on Monday. Yesterday Leuven police were alerted to an incident at a property on Leuven’s old market square. A member of the public told the police he had been contacted by his former employer, who informed him he had injured his wife and child. Police then discovered the body of a 37-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child. The victims’ cause of death is being established. A 7-month-old baby was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The suspect, a 44-year-old, recently opened a restaurant at the property. The man’s body was recovered on Monday evening.
It’s not yet clear how the two victims were killed or what the motive for the killing was. Post-mortems take place today.
Suicidal behaviours are signs of extreme distress and should not be ignored. If you or someone you know, needs immediate help, call the Suicide Line or Zelfmoordlijn on 1813. It offers confidential support in English and Dutch around the clock seven days a week.