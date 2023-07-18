Mother and child found dead in Leuven, husband takes his own life

The body of the suspect was found near the Bokrijk heritage site in Limburg Province. The suspect is believed to have killed his wife and child on Monday. Yesterday Leuven police were alerted to an incident at a property on Leuven’s old market square. A member of the public told the police he had been contacted by his former employer, who informed him he had injured his wife and child. Police then discovered the body of a 37-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child. The victims’ cause of death is being established. A 7-month-old baby was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect, a 44-year-old, recently opened a restaurant at the property. The man’s body was recovered on Monday evening.

It’s not yet clear how the two victims were killed or what the motive for the killing was. Post-mortems take place today.