An emotional day for the king and queen as National Holiday celebrates King Filip’s decade on the throne

Police on bikes

Cycling policemen get extra attention during the National Holiday. A number of policemen on bicycles also participated in the parade. "With more police officers on bicycles, we are aiming for a more approachable and also more agile police force," Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden says.

On the occasion of the National Holiday the Federal Parliament is staging an open day from 11 am to 7 pm. The general public can visit the House of Representatives and the Senate. New busts representing the Belgian sovereigns recently inaugurated to mark ten years of King Filip’s reign go on show.

Of special attraction this year is the throne King Filip used when he swore allegiance to the constitution. It is displayed in the conference room of the Chamber of Representatives with an accompanying mini-exhibition.

Happy Belgium!

A free concert starts in the Jubelpark at 9 p.m. Several Belgian artists perform to celebrate the National Holiday and King Philippe's ten-year reign. The king and queen will attend together with Prince Laurent and Princess Claire, Princess Delphine and her husband James O'Hare. The event is broadcast on VRT1 TV.

Last year, 60,000 people attended the concert. An even larger crowd is expected this year. Ozark Henry, Mentissa, Gustaph, Colt, Paul Michiels, Rori, Axelle Red, Daan, Amber Broos, Loïc Nottet, Camille and Hamza will perform together with an orchestra.

A multimedia show, combining spectacular light and laser effects and fireworks, will close the party.