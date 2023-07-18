Plans for new rail link between Brussels and Paris

Travellers wishing to journey by rail between Brussels and Paris already have a high-speed connection at their disposal. If it is up to the Belgian and French railway companies, a conventional alternative connecting the two capitals will be in place by the end of 2024.

“We are talking about a conventional train service that would take about three hours. The number of stops on the way still has to be decided. Belgium is looking at a possible stop in Mons as the train's route passes through Mons Station," Bart Crols says. Brussels Airport is not on the route at present, "but” adds Crols “at the moment we are still in the feasibility phase, so a lot is still unclear".

If the train link is established, several round trips would operate each day. "The aim is to complement the high-speed train service and get as many people as possible on the train." During the next few months it should become clear whether the new train connection is feasible. The rail companies have already notified the rail regulators.

Cheaper but slower

A cheaper and slower rail connection between Brussels and Paris existed in the past. Passengers could travel for less than 20 euros, but last year, this IZY service was scrapped. Crols believes there is still a demand for conventional rail services between Brussels and Paris.

What a ticket for the new, slower connection will cost is not yet clear. "We are trying to strike a balance between a competitive journey time, an attractive price and sufficient supply," the spokesman said.