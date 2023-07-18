Three quarters of beggars in Brussels are now Roma

Not much is known about beggars in our capital. "Large-scale population surveys (...) fail to document some of the most excluded groups and individuals," says the introduction to a new KU Leuven report on beggars in Brussels.

Researchers surveyed some 350 beggars. The group of Roma has grown enormously, says sociologist Stef Adriaenssens (KU Leuven).

"Roma in Brussels mainly come from Romania and now make up three-quarters of the total number of beggars in Brussels. 15 years ago, they made up about half of all beggars."

"15 years ago, virtually all Roma who begged had a roof over their heads. Their accommodation was usually low quality and overcrowded, but today they very often live on the streets. Even when they are begging with very small children present," says Professor Adriaenssens.

The study shows that of all beggars spoken to, about one in seven begs in the presence of one or more children.

Less likely to give something to Roma beggars

Researchers also spoke to 310 people who occasionally give something to beggars in Brussels. They were shown images of beggars and asked whether they would give something to these people.

People were found to be less inclined to give to Roma than to beggars with a western appearance. "Remarkably enough, this is a discrimination that does not exist towards black beggars, and may even work in the opposite direction," the study says. "Subjects show an equal or even a greater willingness to show solidarity to a black beggar."

Researchers note that black beggars are hardly ever, if at all, present on the streets of Brussels. Non-white participants in this experiment displayed similar preferences.