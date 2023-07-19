Belgium jumps higher in “most powerful passport list”

Henley and Partners scrutinise the passports of 199 different countries. After five years at the top Japan drops to third place in the rankings.

In the rankings, Asian countries traditionally do very well. A Singaporean passport allows visa-free travel to 192 destinations. The country also topped the list in 2021. Over the last 10 years, Singapore added 25 visa-free destinations to its list.

Europe does a lot better than in 2022. Germany and Spain rise from third to second place. Belgium too is doing well rising from seventh to fifth place. Compared to last year this year there is one extra destination to visit without a visa on your Belgian passport.

The United States, on the other hand, is not doing so well. The US is now in eighth place. The UK, which dropped a few places on the list after Brexit, rises again for the first time, finishing in fourth place.

But far from every country enjoys such travel freedoms. Afghanistan dangles at the very bottom of the list, in 112th position. Afghan citizens can only travel to 27 countries without having to obtain a visa. Citizens of Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Yemen also enjoy limited travel freedoms.

Still, Henley & Partners researchers end on a hopeful note. In the 18-year history of the ranking, researchers saw the average number of destinations to which travellers have visa-free access almost double: from 58 in 2006 to 109 today.

"Global connectedness and accessibility have become indispensable attributes for creating and maintaining wealth, and their value will only increase as geopolitical volatility and regional instability increase," the report concludes.