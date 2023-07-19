Beware of ‘Contract Killer emails’ police warn

Over the past few days, police in the Kempen North-East zone received several reports of people receiving such an e-mail. "In it, a hitman contacts you," police say on Facebook. "The contract killer says his assignment is to liquidate you, but you are given the opportunity to buy your life back."

The police warn this is a phishing e-mail sent to a large number of e-mail addresses. Anyone receiving such a message does well to forward it to verdacht@safeonweb.be, where the authorities can be alerted to suspicious emails. After that, the advice is to delete the e-mail.