Cycling course gives newcomers the confidence to negotiate the Brussels traffic

On Tuesday morning, 15 newcomers cycled through the centre of Brussels on their way to Ter Kameren Abbey. Three weeks ago, they started their training with Bon, the Brussels wing of the integration agency, and cycling organisation Pro Velo. The aim is to learn or to learn how to cycle better as well as get around Brussels in traffic safely. Participants come from all corners of the world: from Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Burundi.

"For the participants, this is a groundbreaking experience, because three weeks ago some of them could barely ride a bike, if at all," says Emma Vergauwen of Pro Velo. "Over 12 days and under the guidance of cycling instructors they learn how to cycle. During the first days, they learn the basics but also traffic rules, and we explain how a bike works and where the bike bell and brakes are: safety first, in other words. Then newcomers can practice on our site and later on the street."

Free and independent

There’s a social dimension to the cycling lessons too. "Being able to cycle increases newcomers' self-reliance," says Dirk Vandervelden of the integration agency. "It allows newcomers to get around more freely and independently. The lessons give them the self-confidence to move through the busy traffic of our capital city."

The cycling course finished at Ter Kameren Abbey, where the participants received their cycling certificates. "For a small fee, they are now provided with a bicycle for a year so they can keep practising, because practice makes perfect," Vandervelden says. "After that, they can choose to buy the bike or return it."