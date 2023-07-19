Low emission zones: Flemish government delays tightening of rules

In Flanders, a timetable had been set out to banish polluting cars from cities step by step. From 1 January 2025, diesel cars with Euro norm 5 and petrol cars with Euro norm 2 or lower would no longer be allowed into the low emission zones (LEZ). This plan has now been postponed till 1 January 2026: more polluting cars will be allowed to enter the centres of Antwerp and Ghent for another year.

The postponement gives residents more time to adapt to the stricter standards. Antwerp alderman for mobility Koen Kennis (Flemish nationalist/N-VA) says the delay will help people facing extra costs as a result of the energy crisis and inflation.

The original decision to introduce tighter regs in 2025 dates back to 2016.

In Ghent, people view the Flemish government’s decision with mixed feelings. "I understand the situation is indeed making it a bit difficult for many people, purchasing power is not what it should be right now," alderwoman for the environment Tine Heyse (Ecologist/Groen) noted earlier. "At the same time, it is true that LEZ is a social measure because it protects the health of the most vulnerable, who often live in the worst areas and often don't even have a car. But again: I can partly understand a delay."

The final decision is still up to city councils: they have to ratify each step of the LEZ plan. In this way, the low-emission zone remains a matter for the local authority. That explains why in Flanders LEZ does apply to the entire territory as is planned in Wallonia from the beginning of 2025.

In Brussels there is no postponement. There, the date of 1 January 2025 remains in place.

The Flemish government is now also proposing a timetable of its own. Diesel cars and small vans will no longer be welcome in low-emission zones from 2031, and petrol vehicles will be banned from 2035.

Delay for diesel buses too

Diesel buses, using euro-6 engines and operated by Flemish local transport company De Lijn, will also be allowed to enter low-emission zones for another year. The buses will be permitted to continue operating until 31 December 2026. De Lijn had previously said that early 2026 was not feasible, due to delays in the delivery of electric buses.

As a result, the transport company risked having to pay fines of up to €30 million a year. Even today, too-old buses are still driving around in low-emission zones. Last year, De Lijn had to pay a 5,900-euro fine in both Antwerp and Ghent.

A shame and confusion for motorists

The environmentalists of Bond Beter Leefmilieu are disappointed. "We wonder if this isn't linked to next year's municipal elections," says Naomi Cambien of BBL.

The tighter rules are important, she explains. "The first phase of the low emission zone was mainly important because it reduced particulate matter emissions, the next phase, which is now being postponed, serves mainly to reduce nitrogen emissions." This reduction in nitrogen emissions is especially important for Antwerp, she says.

The Bond Beter Leefmilieu also points to growing confusion among motorists, as Brussels is not postponing the introduction of the next phase. "Postponing a phase so late in the day and by a year also creates legal uncertainty," Cambien adds. "This is unfortunate."