Noisy driver gets police escort to car inspection

“For a while now the neighbourhood police team on the Left Bank have been getting a lot of complaints about a white Golf driving around with a noisy exhaust," police spokesman Willem Migom explains. "The driver found it necessary to drive around like that at night. It kept a lot of people out of sleep."

Escorted by police to the inspection station

A few weeks ago, police were able to pull the car over. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs. The car was temporarily impounded, but when the owner came to collect the car, the noise all started again. "Yesterday, a police patrol noticed the car again," Migom said "and impounded the vehicle. Today, police on motorbike accompanied the driver to the car inspection station so that all the disturbing, noisy extras could be removed from the car. Hopefully, people on Antwerp’s Left Bank will once again be able to enjoy peaceful nights”.