“Prepare for the future with Belgian strengths”

Ladies and gentlemen,

Exactly 10 years ago, I took the oath as the seventh King of the Belgians. By doing so I succeeded my father, King Albert II, to whom I would like to pay tribute today.

On that occasion you gave the Queen and I a very warm welcome. As a result that 21 July 2013 will also forever be etched in our memories. Today, it still remains an inexhaustible source of motivation and inspiration for both of us.

The Queen has always been by my side, in all circumstances. Again and again, I stand full of admiration for her constant commitment and the attention she gives to all the people she meets.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We have been through a lot together in the past decade, experiencing both joy and sorrow. We will also remember this decade as a succession of crises, some of them unprecedented: the attacks of 22 March, the pandemic, the extreme drought and floods, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. We defied these crises together, to the best of our ability - and with tangible results.

During all these years, I was constantly struck by the fact that a great sense of solidarity is alive and well in our country as well as a series of human traits that accompany it: generosity, caring for those in difficulty, being open to opinions that differ from our own, making compromises. We are spontaneous and pragmatic. And we have a sense of humour.

That deeply human character of Belgians is felt in both the North and the South of our country. We were able to experience this for ourselves during our many meetings and visits.

It goes without saying that every one of us expresses this in their own way, in our language, culture and beliefs. But the essence is the same. It is the foundation of our identity, the foundation on which our rich community life is built, with so many creative associations and dynamic voluntary work.

Our culture of solidarity and consultation has allowed us to build a social security we can be proud of.

We have also succeeded in getting communities from different backgrounds to live together within our federal state.

I am convinced that together we can be more creative and innovative than anywhere else in the world if we invest more in our diversity, build more bridges between our institutions and learn from each other's strengths.

That is the asset that will allow us to face the challenges we encounter: climate change, biodiversity conservation, energy transition, the appropriate use of artificial intelligence, social justice, the proper reception of migrants, ageing or the loss of confidence in our institutions and democracy.

It is a long list that shows that we are facing systemic changes.

Let us therefore cherish our social model and the human qualities that characterise it and deploy them much more in Europe and the world. We should never take them for granted. To face the future with confidence, we need to maintain and strengthen all these achievements.

Ladies and gentlemen,

This summer we also commemorate the death of King Boudewijn 30 years ago. Those who knew him will forever remember his smile, the look in his eyes, his trusting handshake.

I know how much good he did everywhere he went, through his faith in people, through his deep concern for everyone and for the country. He was and remains an example for many, at home and abroad.

In seven years’ time Belgium will celebrate its bicentenary - an important milestone in our history.

A new generation is coming.

You, the 2030 generation, are already here - with your sensitivity and insight, critical spirit and talent. Let's now together prepare for the future. With everything that makes Belgium strong!