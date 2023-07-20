Two adults and three teenagers die in smash
Five people were killed in a road traffic accident in Tournai (Hainaut Province) last night. The victims include three teenagers. Mayor Paul-Olivier Delannois posted the news on Facebook and the fatalities have been confirmed by the emergency services.
The accident happened on the Marquain interchange in Tournai. According to the mayor, the driver is said to have lost control of the wheel. How this happened is still to be established. The vehicle then caught fire. Emergency services have confirmed the events but provided no further comment.
Media outlet RTL Info reports the emergency services were unable to save any of the victims. No other cars were reportedly involved in the accident. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.