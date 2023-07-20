Wout van Aert leaves Tour de France, returns home for birth of his son: "My wife needs me"

"It's starting to get urgent at home," he says in a team video recorded yesterday morning.

"In agreement with the team, we decided that my place is now at home," Belgian time trial champion Van Aert explained. "The birth is imminent."

Wout van Aert and Sarah De Bie are expecting a second son, a brother for Georges (2).

Wout van Aert leaves the Tour, with teammate Jonas Vingegaard at the head of the standings.

"I will remember this Tour as the one I called home every day," laughs Van Aert. "In a way it's a weird feeling, but on the other hand it was an easy decision."

"This doesn't feel like a dilemma at all. My wife needs me," says Van Aert, who failed to win a single stage this year.

On four occasions he finished in the top three. The Belgian time trial champion did do a lot of work to help Vingegaard to another overall victory.

On Sunday 6 August, we should see Wout van Aert back in his racing clothes for the World Cup in Glasgow (Scotland).