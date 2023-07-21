Dutch language test fee for newcomers found to be "discriminating" by Constitutional Court
Belgium's Constitutional Court has slashed new Flemish legislation concerning a language test fee for newcomers. The court finds it to be discriminating because some have to pay the full amount while others don't. The Flemish minister Ben Weyts will have to come up with a new proposal.
Newcomers now have to pass a separate Dutch language test before they can obtain an integration course certificate. However, some have to cough up 180 euros for this language test, while it is free (or cheaper) for others who do it voluntarily (e.g. because they are not in a strict integration course programme).
The Constitutional Court has found this to be discriminating. People that have no choice but to follow the language course and that are paying 180 euros, can also be in a weak position from a financial or social point of view, the court argues.
It is thus discriminating that they cannot benefit from a discount or a free language test, the court adds, all the more because this often comes down to a discrimination on the basis of nationality in practice.
The fewer obstacles there are to learn Dutch, the better
The court has suspended the new rule. It is now up to Education Minister Ben Weyts (Flemish nationalist) to decide whether everyone or nobody will have to pay the 180 euros. Mr Weyts says "I hope we can reach a solution on the registration fee."
The Flemish socialists (Vooruit) and greens (Groen) are happy with the ruling, saying "if we want as many newcomers as possible to learn Dutch, then the fewer obstacles there are, the better."