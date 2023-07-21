Dutch language test fee for newcomers found to be "discriminating" by Constitutional Court

Newcomers now have to pass a separate Dutch language test before they can obtain an integration course certificate. However, some have to cough up 180 euros for this language test, while it is free (or cheaper) for others who do it voluntarily (e.g. because they are not in a strict integration course programme).

The Constitutional Court has found this to be discriminating. People that have no choice but to follow the language course and that are paying 180 euros, can also be in a weak position from a financial or social point of view, the court argues.

It is thus discriminating that they cannot benefit from a discount or a free language test, the court adds, all the more because this often comes down to a discrimination on the basis of nationality in practice.