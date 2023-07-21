First mussels from the Belgian North Sea have been harvested: "Various benefits"

The sea farm was built off the Nieuwpoort and Koksijde coast one-and-a-half years ago. It triggered a lot of criticism from private sailors and fishermen, but Colruyt CEO Stefan Goethaert underlined the benefits.

The mussels grow on long lines in open sea conditions. "The technique makes them grow faster. This means the space is used in a more efficient way", says Goethaert. "They are ready for consumption in 1.5 years, compared to 3 to 4 years for mussels growing on the seabed."

And there's more. "The lines can move with the sea current. They provide shelter for fish and other sea life, which is a boost for biodiversity. And we don't damage the soil while harvesting."

(text continues below the video)