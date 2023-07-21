First mussels from the Belgian North Sea have been harvested: "Various benefits"
The Colruyt supermarket group has presented the first mussels from its new mussel farm off the Belgian coast. "Finally the country of mussel eaters has its own mussels", North Sea minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told reporters.
The sea farm was built off the Nieuwpoort and Koksijde coast one-and-a-half years ago. It triggered a lot of criticism from private sailors and fishermen, but Colruyt CEO Stefan Goethaert underlined the benefits.
The mussels grow on long lines in open sea conditions. "The technique makes them grow faster. This means the space is used in a more efficient way", says Goethaert. "They are ready for consumption in 1.5 years, compared to 3 to 4 years for mussels growing on the seabed."
And there's more. "The lines can move with the sea current. They provide shelter for fish and other sea life, which is a boost for biodiversity. And we don't damage the soil while harvesting."
(text continues below the video)
WATCH - The first mussels from Belgian North Sea farms:
Free tasting
Colruyt hope to harvest around 15 tons per year. They are selling the mussels in their Cru stores.
The Belgian chef Seppe Nobels had the honour to prepare some of the first Belgian mussels. He opted for Moroccan-style mussels, to be tasted on the Vissersplein is Ostend today.
North Sea minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) was proud: "Finally the country of mussel eaters has its own mussels. To be able to taste them here today, on the Belgian national day, is wonderful. They are very tasty."
It is a good thing that Belgium has its own mussels, he adds, because we are importing too much sea food at present. "The new Belgian mussels can become an excellent export product."