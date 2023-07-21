"Main stage looks like a Disney castle": first Tomorrowland weekend has kicked off
The first of two Tomorrowland weekends has kicked off this morning. About 400,000 festival-goers are expected at De Schorre in Boom (Antwerp province) to practice their best dance moves this weekend and the next one. They come from about 200 different countries across the world.
The festival boasts hundreds of different DJ sets on 15 stages. The main stage has been unveiled as well: it looks like a giant Disney castle. "I always feel like Alice in Wonderland", says Noemie from Switzerland. "The stages have so many details. It is not comparable to anything else with all the details. The main stage is f* overwhelming."
WATCH - Noemie from Switzerland on Tomorrowland: "I feel like Alice in Wonderland"
The brand new main stage with its theme "Adscendo" is a completely Belgian construction. It took 6 months to build it; it is 42 metres high and 160 metres wide and boasts 600 square metres of LED screens.
This year's edition also sees two newcomers. The Rise Stage is a place where young teenagers with DJ talents can take their first steps in the "real world", in cooperation with the Tomorrowland Academy.
The other novelty is the "secret" Elixir Stage. It replaces the wooden Harbour House and is located deep in the main stage's castle.
There is also a technical novelty. The Atmosphere tent works with immersive sound, a three-dimensional sound system.
WATCH - The gates open at Tomorrowland: