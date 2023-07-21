"Main stage looks like a Disney castle": first Tomorrowland weekend has kicked off

The brand new main stage with its theme "Adscendo" is a completely Belgian construction. It took 6 months to build it; it is 42 metres high and 160 metres wide and boasts 600 square metres of LED screens.

This year's edition also sees two newcomers. The Rise Stage is a place where young teenagers with DJ talents can take their first steps in the "real world", in cooperation with the Tomorrowland Academy.

The other novelty is the "secret" Elixir Stage. It replaces the wooden Harbour House and is located deep in the main stage's castle.

There is also a technical novelty. The Atmosphere tent works with immersive sound, a three-dimensional sound system.