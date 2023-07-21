VIDEO: King and Queen attend "Bal National" in Brussels
King Filip of the Belgians and his spouse Queen Mathilde attended the "Bal National" on the eve of the national holiday yesterday evening. This dance event is free and helps you to practice easy dance moves. It takes place on the Marollen in central Brussels, bringing together all kinds of people. King Filip normally does not attend the Bal National, but made an exception yesterday as he celebrates 10 years on the throne.
It was also a special day for an American lady, who just got her Belgian passport.