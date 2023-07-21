VIDEO: Filip's first day as King of the Belgians, 10 years ago

You can watch it in this video, which includes Albert's goodbye (and a thanks to his wife Paola), Filip taking the oath and the new King Filip and Queen Mathilde greeting the crowd from the balcony, together with their offspring.

Next, the new king is paying tribute to the unknown soldier and taking part in the military parade. Filip had a busy agenda: in the early evening he and his spouse Mathilde could be seen greeting the people at the Warandepark.

King Filip also held a speech at 10 p.m. after which the fireworks were launched.