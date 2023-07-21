Wout Van Aert welcomes a second son, Jerome: "Plus d'amour'

Jerome comes two years after the first son, Georges.

Wout Van Aert was taking part in the Tour de France but left the world's biggest cycle race on Wednesday as his wife was about to give birth. Van Aert had struck a deal with the management of his Dutch team Jumbo-Visma before the Tour. He would be able to leave the race if the moment had arrived.

Sarah De Bie announced the news on Instagram, adding "Plus d'amour" (more love to give). The couple lives in the Herentals area in Antwerp province. The birth of his son will only mean a short for Van Aert, who is one of the leading cyclists in the Belgian team for the World Championships in Scotland in August.