July weather outlook: a damp week in prospect

Many woke to a wet garden this morning and more showers that may turn thundery in places are forecast.

Rain leaves our country heading east today, but from the west, more showers will soon arrive again. Many could be heavy and thundery in places. Highs top 18°C and 19°C degrees in the woodlands of the Ardennes rising to a pleasant 21°C or 22°C in Flanders and Belgian Lorraine. Gusts of up to 55 km/h are possible inland. During intense showers even stronger gusts are anticipated

On Tuesday, rain is mainly concentrated in the far south-east at first. Cloudy later with showers and highs between 15°C and 20°C. Weather watchers note this is cool for the time of year. The moderate north to northwest wind changes to a west-north-westerly.

On Wednesday, expect a zone of rain and showers moving from the North Sea cost across the country towards Germany. Thunderstorms may occur. It will remain cool with highs of 16°C to 21°C. Westerly winds will be weak to moderate and sometimes quite strong on the coast.

On Thursday, expect rain with highs of 16°C to 20°C and a fairly strong southwesterly wind.

A rain zone will continue to move across our regions on Friday as well with considerable precipitation possible locally. Thunder possible in the afternoon. Highs in central parts around 22°C or 23°C and a mostly moderate south-westerly.

More settled conditions may be on the way next weekend: rain will then gradually leave the country heading east, although some showers are still possible. Highs around 21°C or 22°C in most areas.