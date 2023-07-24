Brussels mayor helps out on Rhodes: 'The situation is apocalyptic'

"I was on the scene because my parents are from the region," the mayor explains to Brussels media outlet Bruzz over the phone. “When I saw what was happening, I felt I had to do something. The situation here is really apocalyptic, never before has the island experienced fires like these and on top of that there is enormous chaos because there is no emergency plan."

Rhodes has been battling serious forest fires for almost a week. The fires are the result of weeks of heat and drought. The south-eastern part of Rhodes has been particularly badly hit by the fires. As a precaution, 12 villages and all hotels in the area have had to be evacuated.

Emergency shelter

"At the same time, I am witnessing one of the most beautiful civilian mobilisations ever," Mayor Doulkeridis says. "Without instructions, hundreds of citizens organised an emergency shelter and arranged mattresses, sheets, blankets, water supplies, biscuits and hygiene products. Greek residents are saving the country's honour."

The mayor himself says he can make himself useful thanks to his language and organisational skills. "I speak Greek and other languages well and, in addition, I know the island. That is why I spend most of my time calling hotels, reassuring people and helping to disseminate information to those affected. Moreover, I have already prepared meals and done some of the cleaning like the other volunteers."

The mayor spent Saturday night sleeping in a gym in Rhodes. How long he will stay on the island, he cannot say for now. "I hope the situation normalises soon, but we will see in the coming days," he noted.

Mr Doulkeridis posted a photo of the emergency accommodation on Facebook.

