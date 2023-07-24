Can you be issued with a parking fine while you are on your way to the parking meter to pay?

The CEO of Parkeren.be, a company that manages and operates parking in many municipalities across Belgium, Peter Lamens told the VRT that “Each municipality has its own parking policy, and this defines how long you can park and whether and how much you have to pay to do so.”

Normally, motorists are given between 5 and 15 minutes’ grace after having parked up to give them time to pay. However, in most cases municipal authorities don’t say how long a motorist has to pay for their parking space so as to prevent motorists from parking up and popping in to a shop quickly without paying for their parking space;

"People could take a gamble that the scanning vehicle won’t drive past and then go and pay quickly if it did come. Normally between 5 and 15 minutes’ grace is given, so you really do have enough time to go and pay”, Peter Lamens