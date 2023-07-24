Chance of a bike accident in Brussels down 35%

Official statistics show 4,172 traffic accidents were reported in Brussels last year. The figure is up 6%.

Dominiek Lootens-Stael, Member of the Brussels Parliament for the far right Vlaams Belang, notes the statisticians are above all concerned about the number of cyclists killed on roads in the capital: “All traffic safety indicators have been falling for years, but the number of cyclists involved in accidents is rising”.

Brussels mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) says there are more accidents because there are more cyclists. She points to reduced risks: “By 2022 the chance of experiencing an accident while cycling in the capital had fallen by 35% compared to 2010”. The chance of experiencing a fatal bicycle accident or sustaining serious injury more than halved.

The Brussels region has an ambitious target: no traffic deaths and no traffic injuries. Despite the drop in the chance of experiencing a bike accident, Minister Van den Brandt acknowledges existing challenges, especially given the rise in the number of cyclists.

The Brussels Region is continuing to expand and invest in existing bicycle infrastructure and safer intersections, plans to improve speed management of motorised vehicles, law enforcement and training.