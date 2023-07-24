Flights to Rhodes cancelled, foreign ministry providing support to holidaymakers

Forest fires are still not under control. Some 19,000 tourists have already been evacuated from hotels, mostly as a precaution. Many had to leave on foot. Flemish holidaymakers that were affected speak of the chaos of the evacuation.

The Belgian foreign ministry says the embassy in Athens has contacted all Belgians in Rhodes that it is aware of: “All Belgians contacted are safe. Consular support is provided to people in need”.

Tour operator TUI isn’t flying out any holidaymakers till and including next Friday due to the unclear situation. “We understand how dreadful it is to see holiday plans evaporate at the last minute. We will refund holidaymakers ASAP and help people who wish to find alternatives” says TUI’s Piet Demeyere. “We can’t evacuate people to Belgium. All return flights are fully booked and we don’t have any extra planes. We have meanwhile found alternative accommodation for all holidaymakers who were staying at affected hotels”.

Tour operator Sunweb isn’t flying out any tourists either. 242 of its holidaymakers have been evacuated including 90 Belgians in an operation led by the Greek authorities.

Sunweb holidaymakers who wish to return home early can do so. People who wish to stay on are getting accommodation in the north of the island. Holidaymakers are being flown home via Zaventem and Schiphol (Netherlands). An extra flight is planned for Monday.