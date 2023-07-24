Is an offer made on a property by email or text message binding?

Before you make an offer, it is best to ask the advice of a notary. “If you want to buy a home through a real estate agent or through a civil-law notary, all the necessary documents and certificates are often already available and you as a buyer will have all the information at hand.

"But if you buy privately from a private individual, these certificates are usually not yet available. You can always include conditions in your offer. These can include a time limit (for example the offer is valid for two weeks) or administrative and financial conditions. You can also make an offer conditional on the purchase only going through if you get a mortgage or make it conditional on it being compliant with all planning regulations. A civil-law notary will certainly tell you which conditions are best to include in your offer”, Ms Bohyn told VRT News.

If you withdraw your offer because one of the conditions you set had not been met you will avoid having to make a compensation payment.