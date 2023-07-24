Ryanair pilots to stage new weekend strike
Ryanair pilots, based in Charleroi in Belgium, are again taking strike action next weekend. Ryanair pilots are walking out on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July.
Ryanair pilots struck earlier this month on the weekend of 15 and 16 July. 120 flights had to be cancelled and alternatives needed to be found for 20,000 passengers.
Ryanair pilots are seeking wage restoration after they handed in 20% of their salary at the time of the pandemic. Pilots are also unhappy with new rosters that provide fewer rest periods.