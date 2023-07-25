Adult male wolf run over and killed on Limburg highway

August was the “alpha male” of the Limburg wolf pack that has been living in an area of extensive woodland in the north of the province for since 2018. He has sired several litters of wolf cubs with his partner, a female wolf that was given the name “Noëlla”.

The body of the adult male wolf that in all probability is that of August was found in Oudsbergen early on Tuesday morning. As there are no other adult male wolves known to be living in the area the body is almost certainly that of August. The only other wolves living in the north of Limburg province are August’s partner Noëlla and at least 7 wolf cubs.

DNA tests will confirm whether the body found is indeed that of August. It is as yet unclear what the consequences of August’s death will be for the future of the Limburg wolf pack.