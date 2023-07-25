Body found in Brussels canal

At around 10:30am on Monday the Brussels Fire Service received a call from the police. A dead body had been seen floating in the canal and assistance was required to retrieve the deceased from the water. Fire Service divers were deployed to bring the body to the banks of the canal.

In a statement released on Monday evening the Brussels Judicial Authorities said that “A pathologist has been to the scene. An autopsy will be carried to ascertain the cause of death”. We will be making no further comment for the time being”.