Body found in Brussels canal
The Brussels Judicial Authorities report that a body has been discovered in the Brussels-Scheldt Sea Canal. The body was taken from the canal at the Groendreef, just north of the city centre on Monday morning. An investigation into how the body came to be in the canal and the cause of death is currently ongoing.
At around 10:30am on Monday the Brussels Fire Service received a call from the police. A dead body had been seen floating in the canal and assistance was required to retrieve the deceased from the water. Fire Service divers were deployed to bring the body to the banks of the canal.
In a statement released on Monday evening the Brussels Judicial Authorities said that “A pathologist has been to the scene. An autopsy will be carried to ascertain the cause of death”. We will be making no further comment for the time being”.