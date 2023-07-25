Brussels’ first “filling station” exclusively for electric vehicles has opened

Using the regular chargers, it takes around half an hour to fully charge the average electric car. In addition to the price paid for the electricity required to charge their electric vehicles those using the charging station also have to pay a transaction charge of 35 eurocent.

The price charged at the new charging station is considerably higher than the 37 eurocent per kWh that is charged at the roadside charging points that have been installed by the Brussels regional authorities. However, 37 eurocent per kWh is also between 25% and 50% cheaper that what you would pay if you were to charge an electric vehicle at home.

The new charging station is owned by the oil company shell and is a former petrol station. It currently has a total of 6 charging points with a further 2 to come into operation soon. A shop will also open at the site in the near future.