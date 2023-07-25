Brussels’ first “filling station” exclusively for electric vehicles has opened
The capital’s first filling station exclusively for vehicles that are powered by electricity has opened on the Oudergemlaan in Etterbeek. The public charging station has both rapid (DC) and regular (AC) charging facilities for electric vehicles. Those using the rapid chargers pay 69 eurocent per kilowatt/hour, while those using the regular chargers pay 59 eurocent per kWh.
Using the regular chargers, it takes around half an hour to fully charge the average electric car. In addition to the price paid for the electricity required to charge their electric vehicles those using the charging station also have to pay a transaction charge of 35 eurocent.
The price charged at the new charging station is considerably higher than the 37 eurocent per kWh that is charged at the roadside charging points that have been installed by the Brussels regional authorities. However, 37 eurocent per kWh is also between 25% and 50% cheaper that what you would pay if you were to charge an electric vehicle at home.
The new charging station is owned by the oil company shell and is a former petrol station. It currently has a total of 6 charging points with a further 2 to come into operation soon. A shop will also open at the site in the near future.
Electrify Brussels
Anyone looking for somewhere to charge their electric vehicle in Brussels can visit the Electrify Brussels website. There they can find the location of around 3,000 publicly accessible charging points that been installed across the capital by either the regional authorities or private partners such as Shell.