Five arrested on suspicion of having smuggled tonnes of cocaine through the port of Antwerp

When the five suspects were detained last week in Beveren 2.4 tonnes of cocaine was seized as were six cars, two motorcycles, several cryptophones, a firearm, ammunition and 16,000 euro in cash.

Earlier this month, four suspects were apprehended at a warehouse in the Antwerp district of Merksem after 6.8 tonnes of cocaine were discovered in a container of bananas. There too, the police seized items including firearms and ammunition.

On top of this 2.14 tonnes of cocaine was discovered inside a container of bananas from Ecuador on 6 July. This brings the total amount of cocaine seized at the port of Antwerp so far this month to more than 11 tonnes. During the first 6 months of this year customs intercepted a total of 43 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Antwerp.