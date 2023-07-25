Fuel prices rise to their highest level in eight months
Petrol and diesel are set to rise considerably from tomorrow (Wednesday 26 July). The price increases that take effect from midnight will see prices reach their highest level since the end of November 2022.
The increase in the price of petrol, diesel and heating oil has come about due to a rise in the price of crude oil.
From midnight the maximum prices that filling stations may charge for a litre of Petrol 95 (E10) will increase by 6.6 eurocent to 1.848 euro. The maximum price that may be charged for a litre of Petrol 98 (E5) will increase by 6.6 eurocent to 2.052 euro. Meanwhile, the maximum price of a litre of diesel is set to rise by 6 eurocent to 1.855 euro.
This brings prices to their highest level in 8 months. As regards petrol, the new prices are the highest maximum prices since 21 November 2022, while the price of diesel will be at its highest level since 22 November last year.