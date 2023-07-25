Fuel prices rise to their highest level in eight months

The increase in the price of petrol, diesel and heating oil has come about due to a rise in the price of crude oil.

From midnight the maximum prices that filling stations may charge for a litre of Petrol 95 (E10) will increase by 6.6 eurocent to 1.848 euro. The maximum price that may be charged for a litre of Petrol 98 (E5) will increase by 6.6 eurocent to 2.052 euro. Meanwhile, the maximum price of a litre of diesel is set to rise by 6 eurocent to 1.855 euro.

This brings prices to their highest level in 8 months. As regards petrol, the new prices are the highest maximum prices since 21 November 2022, while the price of diesel will be at its highest level since 22 November last year.