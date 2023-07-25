Head coach and three assistants fired just four days ahead of the new season

As was the case then a difference in vision on the future of the club is cited as the reason for John Textor’s decision to part company with Vincent Euvrard and assistant coaches Jonathan Alves Fred Stilmant and Thierry Berghmans.

In a statement John Textor said, "Looking to the future we want to lay the foundations for consistent success in Belgium and eventually in Europe too”. The decision to sack almost the entire first team coaching staff at RWDM is a further sign that the American businessman, whose Eagle Club Holdings also includes the English Premier League Club Crystal Palace, the French Ligue 1 club Olympic Lyon and the Brazilian club Botafogo, is tightening his grip on RWDM.