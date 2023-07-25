Two buildings damaged in explosion in the centre of Antwerp

A around 5:45am an explosion was heard in the Boomgaardstraat in the Sint-Andries area of Antwerp City Centre. The police report that two buildings were damaged. A window in one of the buildings was shattered by the explosion. No one was injured in the blast. The police cordoned off the area around the site of the explosion and forensics experts and a team from the bomb disposal service DOVO attended the scene.

A local resident told VRT News that she was deeply shocked by what had happened. "I had just got up when I heard a bang. I opened the window and looked outside, but the street is too narrow for me to have been able to see anything. I thought straight away that there must have been an explosion and now the question is what caused it. This is normally a quiet area here and I hope that it remains so. If I hadn’t have already got up I think that I would have fallen out of bed. It was rather frightening”.