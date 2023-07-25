VRT’s five handy tips for hand luggage on the plane

Small cases on wheels, backpacks, handbags... nowadays practically anything can serve as hand luggage. But note each airline has clear rules, the only thing is these vary from airline to airline. VRT Consumers has come up with 5 tips that increase your chances of definitely being allowed onto the plane with your hand luggage and should also help to avoid extra charges.

VRT Consumers’ Rule 1: be well informed

Check in advance all the hand luggage information that applies to the airline you are flying with. While there are general rules, there are also airline-specific regulations!

Some low-cost airlines, ticket options and package holiday operators may only allow you to take one item of hand baggage on board. Often there are size restrictions too. Extra personal items may be banned or you may have to pay extra to take them on board.

VRT Consumers’ Rule 2: two items tops

In most cases, you are allowed up to 2 items of hand luggage: a small case on wheels or backpack and 1 additional personal item, like a handbag, a laptop or camera bag. It's not and, and, and!

You can't take just any small case or backpack on board either: you have to stay within certain dimensions and there is also a weight limit. Are you flying in business? Then an exception is often made and you are allowed to bring 3 pieces of hand luggage.

VRT Consumers’ Rule 3: tax-free purchases must be packed in your hand baggage

You cannot buy bags full of stuff that you just take onto the plane. You have to cram all your purchases into your other hand baggage.

VRT Consumers' Rule 4: don't be last in the boarding queue

Stand in the middle of the boarding line to avoid having to hand over your hand luggage even if you have followed the rules.

It’s happening more and more often: people are being told to hand over their case or backpack when boarding. This is due to the fact that there is not always enough luggage space in the cabin. If the baggage compartment is full, your hand baggage will still have to go into the hold. It will either be returned to you when you leave the plane, or you may have to collect your hand baggage from the luggage belt together with your other luggage from the hold.

So, if you want to avoid that eventuality, stand somewhere in the middle of the boarding line. Sometimes the first in the queue are asked to hand over their case, sometimes it’s the people last in line.

VRT Consumers’ Rule 5: keep important documents on you

Never put your important documents or belongings in your suitcase or backpack. Always keep your keys, passport, wallet and necessary items such as medication on you, in your handbag or on your person. If you have to check your case into the hold after all and it gets lost, you will have lost those important personal items.