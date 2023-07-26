A first in Europe: robots deliver groceries in Knokke-Heist

The robots are based at a pop-up Carrefour store on the Lichttorenplein at Knokke’s seafront. Customers place their orders online and the self-steering trollies are loaded up with groceries by students. Once loaded the trollies travel autonomously to the delivery address. On arrival the trolly opens once the customer has scanned a QR code.

Elise, a student that works at the pop-up store, told VRT News that the robot trolly is exceptionally safe. "The robot has 8 cameras and always gives priority to other road-users and pedestrians”. As this is a pilot project a member of staff always follows the robot to make sure that everything is ok. Nevertheless, the robot trolleys are fully autonomous.