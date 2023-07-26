Brussels fire-fighters head for World Games in Canada: "Climbing stairs and dragging victims among the events"

Up to 12,000 police officers and fire-fighters from all over the world are gathering in Canada to compete against each other at the World Police and Fire Games. Members of the Brussels Fire Service are flying out from Zaventem bound for the Canadian city of Winnipeg to participate in the athletics competition. Fire-fighter Pieter Maes from Linter (Flemish Brabant) explains: "Some of the challenges are related to our profession and some are not".

Athletics and climbing stairs

"There are classic races in cycling and athletics, but there are also stair climbing events: one in sportswear and one in full fire-fighter gear," Pieter notes. "And in the 'Ultimate Firefighter' competition, we have to perform a series of tasks such as climbing ladders, pulling fire hoses, sprinting and dragging a victim."

And do the Belgians usually do well? "Yes, we usually get about 20 medals. We have strong cyclists and stair runners," says the fire-fighter.