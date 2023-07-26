Cervical cancer: in 2024 HPV test for all women over 30

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the cause of cervical cancer. The virus is transmitted through sexual intercourse or intimate skin-to-skin contact.

About 80 percent of the population is infected with it, and 1 percent of female carriers will go on to develop cervical cancer if not treated promptly. In 4 out of 5 women, however, HPV disappears spontaneously.

In Belgium, 630 new cases of cervical cancer occur each year and 220 women die from the disease. However, it is a disease that can be avoided if there is optimal vaccination, screening and treatment.

From the age of 30

"We are very happy that the decision has been made," says Patrick Martens of the Centre for Cancer Detection. "The HPV test is very accurate. We will be able to detect problems in the early stages, even before there is cancer."

The HPV test does not become standard until the age of 30.

"Almost everyone, both male and female, goes through an HPV infection at some point. In the years when one becomes sexually active, many people test positive. Often the body clears the virus of its own accord. So we don't want to worry young people unnecessarily."

For younger women, the classic smear remains the norm.

The classic smear should ideally be performed every three years, the HPV test only needs to be done every five years. "Abroad, we see that from the age of 50, this is only necessary every ten years," Martens says.

For women, nothing changes in practice. "The change takes place in the lab. If the HPV is positive, cell testing is done afterwards. This can be done using the same sample; a woman does not have to see a doctor twice." In other words, the order of tests is reversed, with the detection for the virus occurs first and a positive result triggers the search for abnormal cells.

It is not yet clear when in 2024 the new procedure will take effect.

"There is still some work to be done," Martens says. "Making the test possible is one thing, but we also need to make sure the implementation is streamlined: the quality of the tests, the information you give, the data collection and the follow-up. This involves about 1,750,000 women."

The aim is to fully reimburse women for the HPV test. "It is very important that as many women as possible get tested. The earlier, the better."