How to tackle mold and limescale in your shower

Liesbeth Verboven of the cleaning company Het Poetsbureau (that is part of the Glowi) told VRT News that as with many issues related to cleaning prevention is better than cure.

"Mold is very difficult to remove. And limescale is also rather stubborn. You are rarely able to get rid of it completely and if you are able to this is only after having used aggressive, chemical detergent products that are not always good for your health."

But what preventative measures can you take to stop mold and/or limescale taking hold in your shower? Liesbeth Verboven advises us to “keep it dry”.

"If you dry the shower and the taps well after each time you have showered, limescale and mold won't stand a chance. You should also allow the damp to escape. You need to ensure that the room the shower is in is well-ventilated”.

Ensuring that a shower room is always well-ventilated requires some discipline. Once the damage has been done it is difficult to get the shower spic and span again Liesbeth Verboven says.

However, these tips can help you go at lease some way to putting things right.