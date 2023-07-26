Human remains found in fridge floating down a canal

The odour emanating from the small refrigerator alerted the passer-by. He attempted to get the object to float towards the bank and rang the police. Police dispatched a patrol that made the macabre discovery. First indications suggest these are the limbs of a woman. Her nails were still painted.

A team of experts is attending the scene to carry out an investigation. An examining magistrate has been appointed and the case will be investigated by federal officers based in Liege.

Detectives suggest this is going to be a difficult investigation. The victim still needs to be identified. Officers hope to establish where the fridge entered the water and whether it has drifted far. There is speculation the fridge was dumped from a boat or a car. Detectives remain in the dark as to the identity of those responsible for this macabre state of affairs.