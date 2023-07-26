Once upon a time in Brussels….

In the 19th century swimming became increasingly popular and the first swimming pools started to be built. One of the first openair pools opened in 1900 on the Slachthuizenlaan, near to the Abattoir in Anderlecht.

It was frequented mainly by working class people that lived close to the factories of Molenbeek and Anderlecht and in the Marollen area of Central Brussels. The pool was a great success. However, the water used to fill the pool was pumped up out of the nearby canal and was was anything but clean. On some days the pool looked more like a mud bath than a swimming pool. The openair pool on the Slachthuizenlaan closed in the 1930’s.

Two years later a new openair pool open just over a kilometre away in Sint-Gillis. The privately-owned Le Bac swimming pool was built on the site of an ice factory. The heat from the cooler used to produce the ice was used to heat the water at the openair pool. The Le Bac site became Brussels’ first solarium and was given the name ‘Les Bains de Schelle’.