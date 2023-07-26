Recidivist hacker detained after theft of VIP tickets for Antwerp’s Sportpaleis

He was given the prison sentence after having been found guilty of having hacked the American airline American Airline’s website in order to fraudulently obtain luxury airline tickets without paying for them. The authorities in the United States had initially asked for his extradition. However, he was not extradited and he stood trial here. He was given a custodial sentence that he was allowed to serve at home with an electronic tag.

This time it was the Antwerp concert and events venue Sportpaleis that fell victim to the man’s fraudulent practices. By hacking into and manipulation Sportpaleis’ website. He either used the fraudulently obtained tickets himself or gave them to others.

Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that “Yesterday the police carried out a search during which IT material was confiscated. The man has been arrested and is currently in custody. He will appear before magistrates on Friday”.