Terror attack victims “satisfied with verdict”, praise for jurors

Sanne De Clerck, a lawyer representing some of the victims and relatives, voices great respect for the jury's work at the trial. "We have to be aware that their effort was unprecedented. All these months they followed the trial very attentively, and then they spent just under three weeks poring over this case day after day and delivered a very nuanced and well-reasoned verdict."

De Clerck also noted the serene atmosphere in the courtroom, after some confusion at the beginning, when the verdict was read out far too quickly for many. The jury's reasoning for the verdict, delivered afterwards, made up for that. "That’s when you notice that the victims understand the decisions. The general consensus among the civil parties is that everyone agrees. That’s when you have delivered a good judgment."

The initial death toll has been revised from 32 to 35. It includes Shanti De Corte, who was euthanised on account of mental suffering after witnessing the airport attack and falling into severe depression. "I'm glad they recognise psychological suffering in this way. That is important. The family hopes this will also be a recognition for other victims."

De Clerck is confident about the future sentencing. A decision is expected in September. "In August, we all need to catch our breath a bit. But the real closure will only come when those sentences are actually handed down."

Lesson in justice

"Everyone around me seems satisfied with the verdict," says Pierre-Yves Desaive, a survivor of the airport attack. "Despite the difficulties, justice was spoken in a serene manner. I think the decisions on guilt well reflect what we heard during the trial."

He says he was not surprised that Ibrahim Farisi was acquitted, as the prosecution had sought his acquittal. "For Smail Farisi, it was a bit of a surprise, but also interesting. I want to stress that we as civil parties do not want to put people behind bars for our own pleasure. He has already been in pre-trial detention. His acquittal reflects on what benefit a jail term would have for him. His involvement was shown, all the justifications are very detailed. I think this is a very good lesson in justice."

Desaive also expressed his gratitude to the jurors. "They listened to the story that we experienced. Of course, you could say that they are just doing their civil duty, but no citizen is ready to do this," he said.

Not only did they interrupt their social and professional lives for seven months, but they have also seen and heard things that will affect them severely. "If I may give them a message: they are entitled to psychological support. They have done their duty to society and now it is up to society to help them."