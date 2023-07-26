Verdict in Brussels terror trial: six guilty on all counts, two partially guilty

The trial of those held responsible for the attacks on Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station lasted for eight months. The jury needed 18 days in order to come to a verdict. 35 people died as a result of the attacks.

Salah Abdeslam was convicted of terrorist murder and attempted murder as well as membership of a terrorist organisation. He had pleaded not guilty pointing to the fact that he was incarcerated several days prior to the attacks. The court ruled Abdeslam, who was also involved in the Paris attacks the previous year, was aware of the plans, knew how they would be carried out and was determined to do a better job than in Paris where he was supposed to be a suicide bomber. The court pointed to material evidence proving his guilt.

Also guilty on all accounts is Mohamed Abrini. He was convicted of terrorist murder and attempted murder as well as membership of a terrorist organisation. The court said he played a clear role in the attack on Brussels Airport and knew about the plans for Maalbeek.

Guilty too is Oussama Atar. He was convicted of terrorist murder and attempted murder as well as membership of a terrorist organisation. The court said he played a central role and supervised the attacks.

A same verdict for Osama Krayem, a Swedish national. He was convicted of terrorist murder and attempted murder as well as membership of a terrorist organisation. The court said he played a clear role in the Maalbeek attack and was aware of the plans for Brussels Airport.

Ali El Haddad Asufi was found guilty on all counts. He was convicted of terrorist murder and attempted murder as well as membership of a terrorist organisation. The court said he was aware of the plans and was ready to help: by providing logistic support he strengthened the determination of the perpetrators to commit the attacks and thus provided essential support.

Bilal El Makhoukhi too was found guilty on all counts. He was convicted of terrorist murder and attempted murder as well as membership of a terrorist organisation. He did not deny his involvement hiding weapons and explosives of the terrorist cell, though he ever divulged where.

The court found Sofien Ayari partially guilty. He was acquitted on charges of terrorist murder and attempted murder. The court said doubts remained and there is no material evidence that he provided necessary assistance to commit the attacks or was aware of the plans. He always said that after the Paris attacks he wanted to travel to Syria. He was found guilty of membership of a terrorist organisation. Earlier he received a 30-year sentence for his part in the Paris attacks and 20 years for a shooting in Vorst (Brussels).

Belgian-Rwandan Hervé Bayingana Muhirwa was acquitted on counts of terrorist murder and attempted murder but found guilty of membership of a terrorist organisation. The court identified clear contact between him and those convicted but doubt remains about any role he played in the attacks or whether he was aware of the plans.

Smail Farisi and Ibrahim Farisi were both found not guilty. Smail let his flat to the terrorists but was unaware that they were planning. Two of the terrorists were old school friends, but he was not aware of any of the hiding paces and was not involved in religious fanaticism. Ibrahim had been charged with membership of a terrorist organisation but was acquitted after the prosecutor requested his acquittal.