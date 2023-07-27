American vlogger Randy Santel eats not one, but two giant burgers in record time at Flemish restaurant

American YouTuber Randy Santel has eaten two giant burgers in record time at Flemish burger restaurant Plein 12 in Dilbeek (Flemish Brabant). The celebrated American vlogger is currently travelling across the Benelux to break eating records at various restaurants.

Randy Santel is an American YouTuber, who dedicates his channel to various grotesque eating challenges. He and his girlfriend are currently travelling through the Benelux and were looking for eateries in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg that could offer an "eating challenge". Stijn Tiebout of burger restaurant Plein 12 in Dilbeek immediately responded to the call.

Godzilla

"We have a big Godzilla burger," says Stijn. "It weighs about 1.2 kilograms. There are five pieces of Black Angus beef, five pieces of bacon and five pieces of cheese on it. And, of course, vegetables and the sauce of your choice. The idea is really just to eat the burger within half an hour. Then you will be featured on our Wall of Fame," says Stijn. But when regular customer Maxim Wauters from Aalst ate the burger in 13 minutes and 22 seconds, the restaurant decided that was the record time to beat.

The American YouTuber smashed Maxime's record, but not before his wife Katina did the same: "She took 8 minutes and 42 seconds. Then Randy shaved a further second off the record. He ate his burger in 8 minutes and 41 seconds," says Stijn. But even then, the guy had not eaten enough. He ate a second giant burger in less than half an hour. "He actually ate double what somebody else would eat in the same time," says Stijn.

Has Stijn made a record attempt in his own restaurant? "No way, I hardly get to finish our burger with two pieces of meat," he laughs.