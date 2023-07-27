Car inspection fails many diesel car engines due to new soot tests, but cars still allowed on the roads

Since 1 July 2022, new equipment to measure particulate matter emissions has been used during car inspections. The so-called particle counter counts the number of soot particles in the exhaust and thus checks whether the soot filter is still working properly. The classic soot test was no longer able to detect the small soot particles emitted by new diesel engines in the Euronorm 5 and 6 categories.

A lot of new diesel cars were still driving around causing pollution. To remove these emissions from the air, mobility minister Lydia Peeters (Flemish liberal/Open VLD) introduced new measurement equipment a year ago. Detection is important, says car technology lecturer Marc Pecqueur (Thomas More University). "The smaller those particles are, the more dangerous they are," says Pecqueur.

"In itself, it is not so surprising that so many new cars do not meet the standard. We have seen this in the lab for some time. It is also a typical phenomenon experienced by people who drive relatively few kilometres with a diesel car. An engine like that needs at least half an hour to three quarters of an hour to get up to temperature." Pecqueur’s tip is to simply drive a long distance once in a while, for example to the Ardennes and back. "That way, you put enough pressure on the engine and systems can regenerate."

If cars still fail to pass the inspection, then one of several issues may be in play, says Pequeur. "It can be due to the soot filter itself, but also, for example, due to the EGR system that recirculates exhaust fumes through the engine to reduce emissions. The causes are diverse and the costs can be high."