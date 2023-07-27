Car inspection fails many diesel car engines due to new soot tests, but cars still allowed on the roads
Over the past year Flemish car inspection centres failed 12 per cent of diesel engines with Euronorm 5 and 6 because they emit too many soot particles. The figure comes from the sector’s professional federation GOCA. Starting July last year, a new system was introduced to measure soot particles. As a result, ever since more cars have failed. However, the vehicles are still on our roads driving around with a green card for the time being, as a transitional arrangement is in place until 1 December.
Since 1 July 2022, new equipment to measure particulate matter emissions has been used during car inspections. The so-called particle counter counts the number of soot particles in the exhaust and thus checks whether the soot filter is still working properly. The classic soot test was no longer able to detect the small soot particles emitted by new diesel engines in the Euronorm 5 and 6 categories.
A lot of new diesel cars were still driving around causing pollution. To remove these emissions from the air, mobility minister Lydia Peeters (Flemish liberal/Open VLD) introduced new measurement equipment a year ago. Detection is important, says car technology lecturer Marc Pecqueur (Thomas More University). "The smaller those particles are, the more dangerous they are," says Pecqueur.
"In itself, it is not so surprising that so many new cars do not meet the standard. We have seen this in the lab for some time. It is also a typical phenomenon experienced by people who drive relatively few kilometres with a diesel car. An engine like that needs at least half an hour to three quarters of an hour to get up to temperature." Pecqueur’s tip is to simply drive a long distance once in a while, for example to the Ardennes and back. "That way, you put enough pressure on the engine and systems can regenerate."
If cars still fail to pass the inspection, then one of several issues may be in play, says Pequeur. "It can be due to the soot filter itself, but also, for example, due to the EGR system that recirculates exhaust fumes through the engine to reduce emissions. The causes are diverse and the costs can be high."
When will your car be failed?
Equipped with a soot filter, a car should emit no or almost no particulate matter. A properly functioning diesel should emit no more than several thousand particulate matter particles.
Over 250,000 particulate matter particles per cubic centimetre, signals a possible problem with the soot filter and you will receive a green card but also a remark at the inspection
Over 1 million particulate matter particles per cubic centimetre and your car will be failed. Until 1 December, you will still get a green card thanks to the transitional scheme.
Failed, but still a green card
Until 1 December, a transitional arrangement applies. Cars that are failed still get a green card but must have their emissions corrected by the next inspection. They will be allowed to continue to drive for the time being; red cards are not being handed yet.
Last year, Flemish car inspection centres failed 12 per cent of all diesel cars with Euronorm 5 and 6 engines. Almost 5 per cent received a remark.
Industry federation GOCA advises drivers to have their car thoroughly examined by a professional garage owner. "Not only the soot filter, but all engine components should be looked at, because they too can be at the root of excessive emissions," the federation writes in its press release.
"Any brand dealer can in principle carry out a repair," says Pecqueur. "The problem is that it is difficult to estimate what the cost will be. A soot filter can easily cost five hundred euros, but some cost three thousand euros depending on the type of vehicle. Then you have to ask yourself whether it’s worth it and you would not be better off buying a new car."
See the test carried out in Flanders