Cashpoint attacked with explosives in Tielt-Winge (VIDEO)

Many residents of Tielt-Winge were roused from their sleep at 3:40 AM this morning when three loud bangs could be heard as far away as neighbouring municipalities.

Local resident Sarah Cumps lives near the shopping centre where the attack occurred and noticed how it was on fire. "At first I thought it was thunder, but it sounded like a metallic noise. Through my window, I saw smoke and a red glow at the Golden Crossroads shopping centre. Then I thought it might be a burglary at a shop, because that happens here from time to time."

Moments later, Sarah saw the fire brigade and police arriving. "That's when I knew there was more to it. I went to check and saw that the ATM was ablaze. There was also a huge amount of smoke and the fire brigade was already putting out the fire."

No trace of perpetrators

"One of the few ATMs in the region has been the scene of an explosion” said Mayor Rudi Beeken. After detectives examined the scene, we had the debris cleared. The debris was everywhere. We had to cordon off the entire area. Some of the shops will not be able to open today or even in coming days."

There is as yet no trace of the perpetrators, nor is it clear whether any loot was taken.

"Camera images have been requested and the police and the public prosecutor's office are working on the case together. The army bomb squad DOVO attended the scene. We are going to try to catch the perpetrators," Mayor Beeken added.

It's not the first time Tielt-Winge has been startled by an attack on an ATM .

"In the past, attempts were made to gain access to two other cashpoints at Golden Crossroads using explosive devices. The perpetrators were caught. As a result, there is now only one ATM at the shopping centre instead of two. Now the question is whether the current one will be made operational once again, and when," says Beeken.

"The Golden Crossroads is often prey to criminals after opening hours. There is no social control and it is dark. Police patrol here every hour, but an hour lasts sixty minutes, and if they are here for only two minutes, of course, 58 other minutes remain," the mayor noted.