Pilots’ strike: over a score of Ryanair flights already cancelled at Charleroi
Ryanair has already cancelled at least 28 flights on Saturday due to a new strike by Ryanair pilots lasting all weekend. Pilots are seeking wage restoration following pay cuts during the pandemic and are unhappy with rosters.
Flights cancelled include return flights to Nimes, Bologna, Naples, Lisbon, Carcassonne, Alicante and Bucharest. There is no clarity yet on how many will be cancelled on Sunday. So far, the number of cancelled flights is lower than during the previous strike earlier this month.
The strike only affects Ryanair flights operated by Belgian pilots. Other flights operated by the airline will continue as scheduled. Travellers are advised to check the Ryanair website regularly to see if anything has changed.
More information is also available on the Charleroi Airport website.
Ryanair is obliged to offer another flight free of charge. If it does not suit you, customers can request a refund.
During earlier industrial action in the middle of this month, 120 flights were cancelled. More than 20,000 travellers were affected.
Do you have a right to compensation?
If the airline cancels a flight or there is a delay of more than three hours, as a passenger you are entitled to compensation, on top of the refunded ticket. That additional compensation is between €250 and €600, depending on the length of the journey, and you only get it if your flight is cancelled less than 14 days in advance.
In addition, you are also entitled to:
Information: the airline must notify you in writing. This can be by email, text message or even a push message. The rules for compensation and the assistance you are entitled to must also be clearly stated.
Assistance: you have the right to opt for an alternative flight (or return flight). You can also opt for a refund of the ticket within 7 days if the trip is pointless due to the delay.
Accommodation: the airline must offer you refreshments and meals. If necessary, the airline must also offer accommodation and transfers. You are also entitled to two free telephone calls (or telexes, faxes, e-mails) while waiting for a later flight.