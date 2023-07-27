Pilots’ strike: over a score of Ryanair flights already cancelled at Charleroi

Flights cancelled include return flights to Nimes, Bologna, Naples, Lisbon, Carcassonne, Alicante and Bucharest. There is no clarity yet on how many will be cancelled on Sunday. So far, the number of cancelled flights is lower than during the previous strike earlier this month.

The strike only affects Ryanair flights operated by Belgian pilots. Other flights operated by the airline will continue as scheduled. Travellers are advised to check the Ryanair website regularly to see if anything has changed.

More information is also available on the Charleroi Airport website.

Ryanair is obliged to offer another flight free of charge. If it does not suit you, customers can request a refund.

During earlier industrial action in the middle of this month, 120 flights were cancelled. More than 20,000 travellers were affected.